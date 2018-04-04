Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1963 visit to Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — Back in January of 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. took the stage at the Music Hall at Fair Park, but the mood was anything but calm.

“There was a bomb threat within in the Music Hall, there were protestors against him outside,” Alan Olson, the deputy director of the Dallas Historical Society said. “And there was a lot of discomfort within the community because it represented change.”

Dallas was definitely a changing city in ’63, with desegregation battles raging. A new exhibit at the Dallas Historical Society presents what King was facing down when he came to Big D.

“Well in January of ’63, desegregation was taking place in Dallas,” said Olson. “There was a lot of concern because in southern cities with desegregation there was violence, but Dallas was trying to show what was known as “The Dallas Way”, that we could achieve that without violence. Which very much fell into the principals of Dr. King.”

Dallas still had a long ways to go, though. 1963 wouldn’t just be marred by racial tensions but by the assassination of a president. But through it all, the city has pushed forward and keeps pushing even today.

“It’s honest to say that these changes are still taking place,” Olson said. "We have to have the courage to talk about these things.”

And that night at the Music Hall, King had the courage to deliver this line to the crowd: “If a man has not found something worth dying for, he isn’t fit to live”.

Fifty years ago today, he proved that those weren’t just words.