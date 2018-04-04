Plano group submits petition to replace council member after controversial Facebook post

PLANO — The fate of a Plano city councilman hangs in the balance after he shared, what residents call, a racist Facebook post.

Now, a group called “Our Plano One Plano” has submitted a petition to recall Councilmember Tom Harrison.

In case you don’t know, a recall election is when voters can remove an elected official from office through a vote before the official term has ended. The city only needs 2,791 valid signatures to start a recall election. The group that wants Harrison out has 4,425 signatures on their petition!

“Well we all believe that the honorable thing would be for him to resign,” Our Plano One Plano group member and Former Council member, David Smith said.

This all started when Harrison shared a post on his Facebook that says “Share if you think Trump should ban Islam in American schools.”

That post disappeared 16 hours later, but it didn’t take that long for the city to react, including Plano mayor Harry LaRosiliere, who’s been pretty outspoken about demanding Harrison’s resignation.

“Mr. Harrison’s position indicated that he is unfit to represent this richly diverse city,” LaRosiliere said.

Harrison isn’t backing down that easily! In a council meeting, Harrison said, “I am not xenophobic. I am not a bigot. I am not a racist.”

“The bottom line is we do not want open bigotry on our city council,” Smith mentioned.

If the signatures on the petition check out, and Harrison doesn’t resign, then the council has to order an election where Harrison will either be re-elected or replaced.