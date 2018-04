Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLIN COUNTY - Last night the largest food pantries in North Texas rolled out the red carpet to celebrate 10 years of helping feed the hungry and helping families in need in Collin County. Minnie's Food Pantry held their annual Feed Just One gala in Plano.

Aside from celebrating 10 years of helping others, what made it so special this year? Oprah Winfrey!

Oprah was the special guest for the evening, along with a few other familiar faces! Our own Laila Muhammad last night!