Fort Worth police release body cam video of officer punching Forrest Curry

FORT WORTH - The Fort Worth Police Department has released the body cam video of that controversial arrest where you can see an officer punching a man while he's on the ground.

In the 4 1/2-minute long video, you see 35-year-old Forrest Curry on the ground and resisting arrest. You can hear officers repeatedly asking him to put his hand behind his back.

FWPD released the video after an activist group posted a 50-second video showing a police officer punching Curry.

Since then, several other videos of the incident have surfaced online. It all started when, police say, Curry appeared to be intoxicated and tried to assault fire department members. But Curry's attorney says he was never asked to take a breathalyzer test. He says the initial 911 call was made because his client had a seizure after leaving a nearby store and that Curry was disoriented and ran away when police approached him.

Community members are calling this yet another case of police brutality. Curry is currently in jail for resisting arrest.