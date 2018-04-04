Fort Worth PD releases body cam footage from arrest of Forrest Curry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH- "Why y'all do me like this? I didn't do nothing to y'all," Forrest Curry yelled as officers worked to put him in handcuffs over the weekend. One of the officers responds, "You were attacking the MedStar people!"

The Fort Worth community has been asking for answers after witness video showed officers punching Forrest Curry during that arrest.

Now, the police department is sharing their side of the story by releasing officer body cam footage, and audio from the original 911 call.

"I guess they said they're on that Y2K or K2Y or whatever they're smoking," the caller said.

Curry's attorney said he was suffering from a seizure, and was disoriented when officers approached him, but the police department says Curry appeared intoxicated and tried to assault crew members from the fire department.

NewsFix reached out to members of Curry's team after we received the body cam video, and are waiting for a response.