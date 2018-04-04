Facebook rolls out new features to fight fake news

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Big changes at Facebook! New features designed to fight the spread of fake news and regain your trust.

That's what Facebook is trying to do now, rolling out new features, after fallout over all the fake news that plagues the social network.

Facebook plans to give users more background info about the articles and publishers you see in your news feed every day. Starting some time soon, every story will have a little icon, and when you hover over it, it says 'About this article.'

When you click on it, here's what you'll get access to:

- A link to the Wikipedia page of the publisher, so you can read about the background and agenda of the company posting it.

- You can also see other recent stories by the publisher.

- Links to related stories, so you can have quick access to more perspective

- You can see the total number of times the story had been shared on Facebook.

What's most interesting is that Facebook designed this feature to collect input and data from other Facebook users, so you and your friends can rank the trustworthiness and credibility of the story.

Rutgers University Emerging Technology Instructor Glen Gilmore says this may help people trust news again, and not dismiss everything as fake news.

"But social media at its core has our circle of friends that we trust the most, which is why influencer marketing has become so important and so trustworthy, because we trust the people we know best. I think what we`re seeing from Facebook in its latest efforts to try and correct the fake news that`s streaming on its pages is saying, 'We're going to create mechanisms by which some of your friends and their notations of articles and posts you're seeing will be part of the vetting process to help us better assess whether or not we should trust an article," Gilmore said.

He also says this is just one step Facebook -- and many other social media giants -- will have to do to protect user info and regain trust.

And the new feature to vet your news feed may not be a moment too soon. Facebook just announced the removal of more than 270 pages and Instagram accounts controlled by the Russian organization that tried to interfere in our last election.

It's still not clear how much influence, if any, these fake news posts have had, but many agree, they certainly have played a part in plenty of social media arguments.