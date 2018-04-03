Woman’s flaming deli meat caused explosion at Alabama motel, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Ala. - Police have arrested an Alabama woman accused of triggering an explosion at a motel by lighting an unwanted package of ham on fire, according to WHNT.

Photos of the Feb. 12 scene at the Bomar Inn in Athens show the room's window and door completely blown out.

Investigators arrested Beverly B. Harrison Saturday; she has been charged with felony arson in connection with the case, according to Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson.

Police say the incident began when Harrison's family brought her a pack of ham to eat, but she didn't want it.

Authorities believe she set the ham on fire and put it in the garbage can. When the smoke got too bad, Chief Johnson said she left her room with her dog, and didn't call for help. "At no time did she alert anyone to the fire," Johnson said.

The blast happened shortly after she left the room. The fire department and ATF agents determined that the explosion was caused by a can of butane fuel that ruptured in the fire.

Harrison is now being held at Limestone County Jail.