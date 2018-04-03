New videos emerge of Fort Worth Police officers punching Forrest Curry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH- The Fort Worth Police Department is under fire for what community members are calling yet another case of police brutality.

"They're a bunch of thug, rouge, racist cops," one community member said.

More witness videos have been released after officers were seen punching Forrest Curry as they handcuffed him over the weekend.

Police say Curry appeared to be intoxicated and tried to assault fire department members.

But Curry's attorney says he was never asked to take a breathalyzer test and that there's more to the story.

"It was always a medical situation," his attorney Michael Campbell said. "It only turned criminal when the police put their hands on Mr. Curry."

Curry's attorney says the initial 911 call was made because his client had a seizure after leaving a nearby store.

He says Curry was disoriented and ran away when police approached him.

Now that more videos have come out, community members are calling for action.

"Hopefully we can bring back some respect for the police officers but it's kind of hard when you see things like that happening," said resident Rebecca Bouldin.