Former Dallas County Schools superintendent admits to taking bribes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - A former Dallas County Schools superintendent is facing jail time for taking more than $3 million in bribes.

Rick Sorrells admitted to the bribes and now faces up to 10 years in prison. He pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of conspiracy to commit federal wire fraud. This all happened during his time at the school bus service from 2011 through 2016.

According to the Dallas Observer, Sorrells took more than $3 million in cash and other assets from a company that stocked Dallas County Schools with cameras for a program that ticketed drivers for illegally passing stopped buses.

Part of Sorrell's plea agreement includes returning things bought with the bribe money, which includes property, about $12,000 in cash, a Maserati and a Porsche, and about $65,000 in jewelry.