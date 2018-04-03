Digital police sketch looks more like human emoji than burglar

WARWICKSHIRE, ENGLAND — When a police sketch turns into a far fetch!
Warwickshire Police in the U.K. let the public know they were on the lookout for this man.
Take a look at those pearly whites!
Apparently, the station used a software called e-fit, which is supposedly a fancier, more digital, version of a police sketch to catch a guy and his partner who took money from a woman’s apartment. The two men even said they were from Orbit Housing!
Most everyone noticed the similarities between the sketch and the popular Snapchat filter!
Of course, they had to make the toothpaste puns!
Thankfully, the police were cool about it!
No promises, but we’re sure it would be hard to miss this human emoji!