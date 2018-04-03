AIDS Services of Dallas works to improve life for homeless living with HIV AIDS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we shed some light on the people and organizations in North Texas who are evoking positive change and giving people in need a little hope. Groups like AIDS Services of Dallas.

"AIDS Services of Dallas saw a need for people that were homeless that were living with HIV AIDS and needed a place to live," Leslie Frye says, standing outside the Hillcrest House, a multi-level beacon of hope for many living with HIV AIDS. Frye has long been involved with AIDS Services of Dallas and is co-chairing the group's biggest fundraiser this year.

Founded in 1987, AIDS Services of Dallas is making a huge impact across North Texas.

"Now, 30 years later, there are 4 facilities that house over 200 men, women, and children -- and their families. And all the supportive services are right here," Frye says.

AIDS Services of Dallas is one of the more unique aids organizations in the area. "It does provide a place for families. There are a lot of places an individual can go. They can get some medical services here, their social services here, they have transportation from here," he says.

From healthy meals and everything in between, they can get all the services they need. And it's made possible, in part, by the No Tie Dinner, AIDS Services of Dallas' biggest fundraiser.

"This year, the theme is 'A Night to Remember' and it's an 80's prom theme. We will have a 13-piece live band," Frye says of the event.

A night to truly cut loose and bust a move, while benefiting a good cause.

"We're going to try and break a record for the most people dancing to Footloose while eating dessert, so there is something there for everyone's sweet tooth as well," he says.

The No Tie Dinner and Dessert Party benefiting AIDS Services of Dallas is 7 p.m. Saturday, April 7. Tickets start at $75 and are available at NoTieDinner.org.