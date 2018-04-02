Who was under that White House Easter Bunny costume?

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Easter has come and gone, but the internet is forever!

The bunny, no not a Playboy bunny, from the annual White House Easter Egg Roll is the center of a new online conspiracy theory centered around one question: Who the heck was in that costume!?!

The guesses were…interesting to say the least! It seemed everyone on Twitter had all their eggs in one basket! Sean Spicer’s basket that is!

So great to see Sean Spicer back at the WH. https://t.co/MRhoPb6xJ9 — Timothy Perry (@timpperry91) April 2, 2018

It's nice to see @seanspicer back at the White House. 😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3nkqT6S5Yw — tbkrazy (@tbkrazy2016) April 2, 2018

Do you think Sean Spicer got rehired as the White House Easter bunny or nah? — Ellie (@_ellie_kate) April 2, 2018

Question is, is it Sean Spicer? https://t.co/kFTGap6Nth — Lisa Braun Dubbels (@lisadubbels) April 2, 2018

The Twittersphere blew up with theories that Spicy made his triumphant return to the White House as the Easter bunny! It wasn’t a far off guess, considering he played the role back during the Bush Administration.

Remember @seanspicer dressed up in a bunny suit for your sins. Happy easter! pic.twitter.com/qmZk6H8gmw — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) April 1, 2018

Our guess? That bunny is a spitting image of National Security-designate John Bolton!

Sorry to break it to you folks, the White House reported Spicy wasn’t under those floppy ears and glasses, but the man behind the mask was actually U.S. Navy Commander Richard Lawlor.

Maybe Spicer can spring into the bunny suit next year!