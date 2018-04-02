Video shows Fort Worth cop punching suspect during arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH, TX — A controversial arrest video has come out of Fort Worth, showing two officers arresting a suspect while he’s on the ground repeatedly being punched by one of them.

The suspect, Forrest Curry, is now in jail facing charges of resisting arrest.

According to Fort Worth PD, the man appeared intoxicated and attempted to assault fire department members who were already at the scene on a call.

“It took 3 officers and 1 supervisor to effectively place the resisting subject into handcuffs, a struggle that last 4 and a half minutes,” according to the report.

But, local activist Jeff Hood says he doesn’t care what the specifics are.

“Who gives a s*** whether he was drunk, whatever was going on,” Hood said. “You do not treat a human-being like that. You do not punch, closed fist, a human being.”

Last year, the Fort Worth police faced a similar controversy when video of a rough arrest was released, and Hood says that he and others are completely fed up.

“You can’t expect a population to get pummeled over and over and over again and not respond," Hood said.

Well, the investigation will go on into this specific case as to whether the officer’s actions were justified. In the mean time, Fort Worth PD is asking for patience, but for some like Jeff Hood, that’s something they’ve run out of.