Texas Health Resources and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas reach last minute deal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH TEXAS - Like clockwork, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Texas health resources reached a last minute deal to keep north Texans insured by Blue Cross "in network" for at least another four years.

The previous contract expired Saturday at midnight, and the two sides reportedly came to an agreement just before that deadline.

If a deal hadn't been reached, patients would've had to search for new in-network doctors or pay higher out-of-pocket costs.

The new contract runs through 2022.