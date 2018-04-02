Study says kids know they should read but don’t like to do it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- There's a holiday for just about everything so any day could be one. April 2nd is no different. It's international children's book day!

The holiday was founded in 1967 by the International Board of Books for Young People.

Many would agree reading is pretty important, but what do kids think? According to research from Scholastic, reading for fun growing in popularity, sort of.

Between 2010 and 2016, the percentage of kids aged 12 through 14 who thought it was important to read for fun, jumped from 49% to 53%. On the contrary, fewer of the kids actually enjoy reading for fun. In fact the numbers dropped 11 percentage points from 2010 to 2016.

It seems like kids may need something to convince them that reading is cool.

A guy on twitter had a good idea. @longlive_nixon shared a video rapping a Dr. Seuss book to a popular hip hop song. In the video, he raps stanzas from "There's a Wocket in My Pocket" to the instrumental beat of "Walk it, Talk it" by the Migos.

‘walk it like I talk it’ crossover featuring dr.seuss pic.twitter.com/LQdzIcGGUY — 📹 (@longlive_nixon) April 1, 2018

This definitely seems like one for the books!