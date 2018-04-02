‘Run with the Heroes’ taking off this weekend at Dallas City Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- We've heard the name before, and now, Operation Blue Shield finds itself on another mission this weekend. They want you to "Run With The Heroes."

Organized by CEO and founder Toni Brinker, the non-profit brings communities and first responders together to create change for the better. Brinker says this weekend's 5K and 10K runs are a head start in creating trust in the community.

"This run with the heroes we will be giving capes to our superheroes, they will be coming down to our race site," Brinker explained.

You don't have to be a woman or man in blue to be a hero either, just bring your cape and come out to Dallas City Hall this Saturday at 8am.