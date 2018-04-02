Houston high school student gets accepted to 20 colleges with full rides

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - A Senior at Lamar High School in Houston has 20/20 vision when it comes to his future!

Micheal Brown, 17, is celebrating an out-of-sight victory in academics after receiving acceptance letters from each of the 20 colleges he applied to.

Brown set his sights high on the top 20 universities in the country, including Ivy league schools like Harvard, Yale, Princeton and Stanford.

Not only did Brown score "yes's" from the top 20, they all offered him full ride scholarships adding up to more than $260,000 in financial dough!

Brown maintains a 4.68 GPA and plans on double majoring in political science and economics.

Talk about a perfect 10, or, the perfect 20 in this case!