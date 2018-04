Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Another house has exploded in Dallas. The video above shows the scene after it happened early Monday morning in a south Dallas neighborhood, near the Fair Park area.

We know that four people were inside the home, two of them were rushed to the hospital with burn injuries. Dallas Fire Rescue was at the scene. They have been cleared now, but Atmos Energy is still there.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.