Fort Worth company recalls 7,000 pounds of beef products

FORT WORTH – A Fort Worth company had to recall more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef products in nine states because they weren’t inspected before being shipped.

According to the Fort-Worth Stay Telegram, Texas Meat Packers (also known as PFP Enterprises) discovered the company operated without having a federal inspecting on March 24. The issue was discovered on Friday and the recall noticed was issued on Saturday.

Officials say products should be returned to the place of purchase or thrown away.

The recalled beef products have “EST. 34715” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The full list of products can be found on USDA’s site.