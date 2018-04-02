Dallas police searching for escaped inmate

DALLAS – Dallas police are searching for an inmate that escaped custody.

At around 5:30 pm, the inmate was being transported to Lew Sterrett from Frank Crowley when he took off running in handcuffs away from a bailiff.

The suspect is a 21-year-old Hispanic male. He was able to flee the area and an immediate search has been activated to find him.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department has identified the suspect and is actively looking for him based on his previous criminal history.

If the suspect isn’t found soon, police will release his identity to help locate him.