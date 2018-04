Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Rock and roll hall of famer nils lofgren's guitars was stolen last week before the longtime member of E Street Band was supposed to perform.

Well... they've been recovered!

Dallas police tweeted on Monday that Nils Lofgend's guitars have been recovered and an arrest has been made.

Nils Lofgren's guitars have been recovered and an arrest has been made. More details to follow. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 2, 2018

Turns out, 33-year-old Oscar Mendoza is the alleged culprit, who was putting them up for sale on the Offer Up app.

He was taken in and charged with possession of stolen property.