Couch is Out: Affluenza teen released after serving two years in jail

FORT WORTH--The affluenza teen, Ethan Couch, is out of jail.

He walked out of the Tarrant County jail Monday without saying a word. He served two years for a probation violation.

Ethan was 16 and driving drunk when he caused a crash that killed four people.

In juvie, he got probation with restrictions about being around alcohol. In late 2015, he was caught on camera violating that probation by being a party where people were drinking and playing beer pong.

Before he could be held accountable for that, he and his mother ran off to Mexico.

When he was caught and brought back, his case moved to adult court where he was sentenced, not for the drunk driving case, but for the probation violation.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving has spoken out against couch getting probation from the beginning. Now they're using his release to try to get more support.

Their message online: "help fight back against this injustice and lend your name to ours as we tell the criminal justice system, 'this is not okay.'"

Since Ethan's out again, that means his mother could serve more jail time in the case than Ethan has. Tonya Couch has been out on bond, waiting to go on trial next month for charges related to her trip to Mexico with her son: money laundering and hindering the apprehension of a felon. That second one could get her anywhere from two to ten years in prison.

But she posed for a brand new mug shot last week when she was arrested for violating the terms of that bond.

And jail time might not be over for Ethan. he's still on probation for a few more years. and any violation could send him right back to jail.