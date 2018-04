Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Check your wallets and pockets if a bought a lottery ticket for Friday's drawing because you could be a millionaire!

According to the Texas Lottery, a $1 million ticket was sold in downtown Dallas. The Mega Millions ticket was for Friday night's drawing. It was sold at the 7-11 store on Bryan Street.

The big, big winner of Friday's $521 drawing was a ticket sold in New Jersey. The lucky DFW winner -- wherever you are -- has 180 days to claim their prize.