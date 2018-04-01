Vets ball out at AT&T Stadium for 2nd annual Military Combine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON- We already know that our military heroes are straight up beasts, but this Saturday out AT&T Stadium, they traded in the battlefield for the gridiron.

About 50 vets from military bases in Louisiana and Texas came together for the 2nd annual Military Combine to show who's really been putting in work during PT.

Even some former Cowboys players who served showed up!

Winners at the combine have the opportunity to announce one of the Cowboys' picks on draft night, but participants say, it's just cool for their families to see them boss out on the best field in the country.

"At the end of the day, I can do anything competitive," said participant Erin Hutcherson. "It doesn't have to just be this, I'm going to put my all into it. But to have my dad here, it's really the reason why I decided to do this."

Nothing like family to help you kick it into high gear!