Tensions Rise: Stephon Clark protester struck by deputy

SACRAMENTO, CA-Sacramento is the latest city to break out in protest over the officer involved shooting death of Stephon Clark.

He's the unarmed 22-year-old shot eight times in his grandmother's backyard two weeks ago.

On Saturday evening protesters hit the streets, chanting, carrying signs and blocking traffic.

That's when things turned ugly a video shot by a bystander captures the moment a Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy accelerates and hits a female protester, then drives off.

Witnesses say the deputy could be heard over the car's speaker to move away from the car.

Now the sheriff's department is responding, claiming that the SUV sustained scratches, dents and a shattered rear window caused by vandals in the crowd.

The victim suffered minor injuries. Now the California Highway Patrol is investigating.