Laila Muhammad among celeb judges for Dallas’ Easter at the Park

DALLAS, TX-- Can it really be Easter without fun family activities? The City of Dallas doesn't seem to think so.

The city and The Conservancy in Oak Lawn held it's 52nd Annual Easter in the Park event with thousands of people. There was live music, contests, food, and, of course, an Easter egg hunt!

"I got quite a lot. The strategy was: pay attention to where the eggs are put and just look around. See which eggs are closest to you, and the one you see the closest, get them first," one child said after completing the hunt.

"I just run around all over and try to find them before anyone else," another child said.

While it is, literally, all fun and games, some of the proceeds from food trucks will go to the conservancy to help keep oak lawn park beautiful!

There were no real bunnies, but puppies were a popular substitute. CW33's Laila Muhammad even made a star appearance to judge the pups.

"I'm out here today. [I'm] So honored to be a judge for the Pooch Parade here at Dallas' Easter in the Park. I mean, it is packed out here. More than 4,000 people came out," Muhammad said. "These pooches came to impress. So, I'm going to be one tough judge, but I'm looking forward to all the fun".

The parade was hosted by The Real Housewives of Dallas star, LeeAnne Locken and Steve Kimble.

"Steve and I are so excited to be emceeing the Pooch Parade again this year. The dog costumes are amazing," Locken said.

"It's one of our most fabulous events. We love being in this wonderful green space. Everyone is here celebrating," Kimble said.

"It's why Steve won't wear green in this beautiful park because he likes to stand out like the flowers," Locken said jokingly.

It's the kind of fun that can only leave you saying: Hoppy Easter!

32.808458 -96.803405