Wylie animal sanctuary gets wild for Easter

Wylie -- Of the many Easter festivities taking place this weekend, it's a safe bet none was as "wild" as the one hosted by the In-Sync Exotics animal sanctuary on Saturday. Not only did kids get to do an egg hunt in a tiger pen, the big cats got to hunt eggs of their own!

"We get a lot of really positive feedback from events like this, being able to come out here and interact with the cats much closer than you would at any zoo," says media director Angela Culver. "People remark that, 'Oh, my goodness, they're so much bigger than I thought because I've never seen one that close before!'"

The annual event is critically important to help fund the sanctuary, which has nearly 80 animals and runs solely on donations.

"[It costs] a little over a million dollars a year to operate this place," notes Culver, "so events like this are really, really crucial."

Even if you missed out on Saturday's fun you can still visit the sanctuary year-round on weekends.