Independent autopsy reveals new details in Sacramento shooting as NBA team joins family, activists in support

SACRAMENTO, CA– Just one day after Stephon Clark’s family buried the 22-year-old killed in an officer involved shooting in Sacramento, new details emerge from an independent autopsy.

According to the doctor Clark’s family requested to do his autopsy, the stay-at-home dad was hit eight times, including six times in the back.

The shooting happened about two weeks ago when officers responded to reports of a man breaking into cars. The officers approached Clark and fired more than 20 shots at him. Clark was unarmed, though police say they thought he had a gun.

Now, we know how many of those shots actually struck him.

“The proposition that has been presented that he was assailing the officers, meaning he was facing the officers, is inconsistent with the prevailing forensic evidence, as documented at autopsy,” Dr. Bennet Omalu said at a press conference on Friday.

For the family, this evidence seems to be the smoking gun they hope will bring them justice.

While it may be a while before that happens, the Sacramento Kings are keeping the ball rolling and showing support for the community.

That, even after protesters blocked fans from entering the stadium, leaving seats empty during the game following the shooting.

The team will establish an education fund for Clark’s children as well as pledge support to the Build. Black. coalition.

Now the ball is in the court of the courts.