Pasadena man fatally shot in officer involved shooting

PASADENA, TX -- A Texas man is dead after a police officer shot him several times during a traffic stop Thursday.

Video from the police department shows the suspect aiming a weapon at the officer before he pulled the trigger.

An eyewitness video shows an officer with his gun drawn. Released body camera video, much more dramatic.

"It's a stressful situation," Pasadena Police Assistant Chief Josh Bruegger said.

Dash cam video shows the officer pursuing the car after it runs a stop sign. For 6 blocks he doesn't stop. Then he turns onto Spooner, opens the door and steps out.

"His hand reaches down behind his back and then he produces a weapon, brings up, both hands in a shooting stance parallel to the ground pointing it at the officer," Bruegger said. "The officer immediately starts firing and strikes the suspect."

The officer wasn't hurt and investigators are not sure whether the suspect actually fired his weapon.

"It's unfortunate the officer is placed in the position, but when a suspect points a weapon directly at the officer, the officer really has no choice but to defend himself," Bruegger said.

The 40 year old officer with 13 years with the Pasadena Police Department will be on administrative leave as is standard with these kinds of shootings .

A harris county grand jury will consider this video as well as other evidence to decide whether the officer did anything criminal.