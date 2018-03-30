Oak Cliff burger joint celebrates Selena with annual party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Over at Country Burger in Oak Cliff, they're serving everything with a side of Selena.

"I think I'm the fan number one of Selena," said Country Burger owner, Rafael Jimenez.

He might be right! You can't even grab a napkin in Country Burger without seeing the Tejano queen.

For the 23rd anniversary of her death, you already know he's going all out to pay his respects.

"We're going to do a little event for her from 2p.m. to 6 p.m.," Jimenez said. "I think tomorrow it's going to be packed. It's going to be a lot of people over here."

The event is supposed to have food, games, and a Selena look-a-like contest for anybody to Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.

If you plan on showing up and showing out, just make sure your outfit is on point, and that you've practiced your spin!