Family of 12-year-old Dallas girl killed in gas explosion sues Atmos Energy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - The family of the 12-year-old girl who was killed in a house explosion in northwest Dallas is suing Atmos Energy. Michelita 'Linda' Rogers was killed back on February 23 in that explosion.

The family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in the Dallas County Court Thursday. They are seeking more than $1 million in damages, due to what the suit calls the company's 'gross negligence.'

According to that lawsuit, Linda's brother and grandmother suffered serious injuries from the explosion and will require long-term care. The blast led to the evacuation of 2,800 homes in the area.

On Monday, Atmos was done with those repairs but two days later, the gas company evacuated more people. The National Transportation and Safety Board is still looking into the explosion.