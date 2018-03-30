Easter Weekend is here! What to do in DFW

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS FORT WORTH - Easter weekend is here! And we want to make sure you have some options when it comes to easter activities with your little ones.

If you live here in Dallas, you can go to Easter on the Bridge" at Ron Kirk Bridge Saturday at 1:00 p.m. There will be bounce houses, train rides, egg hunts. and a petting zoo.

If you live in Denton, you can go to the Easter Egg'stravaganza at Quakertown Park. This egg hunt starts Saturday at 11:30 a.m. There will be carnival games, inflatables, a magic show, crafts, and over 30,000 eggs!

For those of you in Fort Worth, you may want to visit the Fort Worth Stockyards for a Texas Sized Easter Egg Hunt from 12:00 - 4:00 p.m. Saturday. Join in on a huge egg hunt, music with the Easter Bunny, face painting, and get to see the Legends of Texas inside Stockyards Station.

Best thing is these events are all free!