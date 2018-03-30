Dallas Mavericks’ Mark Cuban accused of covering up racial incident at American Airlines Stadium

DALLAS — Mark Cuban has found himself at center court again in yet another controversy.

According to USA Today, an ex-American Airlines Center employee is accusing the Mav’s owner of covering up an incident in which a noose was found in a closet located across from Cuban’s suite.

During this alleged incident, which happened in 2011, the former employee says she repeatedly complained about the noose after it was discovered by another employee. Once that complaint reached Cuban he reportedly disposed of it, but never apologized.

The accuser also claims she was fired after complaining about the noose and other things in the workplace.

This controversy comes after a Sports Illustrated report claimed that “misogyny and predatory sexual behavior” were common in the Maverick’s organization.