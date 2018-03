Please enable Javascript to watch this video

40 years after-the-fact, the "Dallas" TV show still has one of the most recognizable theme songs there is.

As the cast celebrates the show's 40th anniversary this weekend at South ForkRanch, they talked to NewsFix about what they remember the most.

The Reunion Tower was lit on Thursday night to pay tribute to the beloved show. Linda Gray and Patrick Duffy presented on the lawn of Reunion Tower to turn on the special light show.