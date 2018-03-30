Class Act: Garland senior is an avid drummer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARLAND, TX — Geoffrey Snider is finding his rhythm in life, and it’s what makes his our Class Act of the Week.

Geoffrey is a senior at Garland High, and an avid drummer. He’s the captain of the drum line and a member of the school’s jazz band.

“I love percussion so much because it’s extremely expressive,” said Geoffrey. “You can be loud and even with a snare drum or you can be very intense or very quiet with a marimba or any melodic things like that.”

And when he’s not providing beats, he’s also an aspiring comic book artist.

“I’m a Batman fanatic,” he said. “I’ve been trying to get into honing my skills on trying to pencil and do the inking but I’m also trying to get into like a painting aspect to be a little bit more creative.”

He stands out as a great example to his fellow students.

“I commend his leadership, he’s been assigned roles of leadership and he has followed through with that greatly,” said Jacob Ramirez, the assistant band director at Garland High. “Even when he’s not assigned as a leader he still maintains a position as a role model.”

A huge part of that is handling adversity. When his college plans hit a snag and he missed out on making the UNT music program he didn’t give up, it just strengthened his resolve.

“If you’re not good enough then you get better,” Geoffrey said. “You’ve got to rise to that challenge and when I do try out for UNT again I’m going to be a shoo-in, because I want to prove those professors wrong that I can.”

And with that determination, there’s no problem he can’t beat.

Know of a Class Act at your school? Let us know about them:

