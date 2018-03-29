Travel Fix: Drew Binksy tells you how to get to and through Africa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you've been thinking about heading out to Africa, Drew Binksy can tell you a thing or two about how to best navigate through your journey!

When saving for the trip, you're going to need to have plenty of pennies set aside just to get there.

"The best way to do it is to do it is to do is flying to somewhere in Europe like Paris, Amsterdam, Frankfort, or London and then connecting there. That's the cheapest and easiest way," Drew said. "Its usually to New York because that's the closest point of entry to Africa and the flight is already 15 hours that you can't make it to L.A."

Since Africa is a huge place, you may even need more flights just to get to the country you want to visit.

"Once you're in Africa, I recommend looking at some localized airlines. For example, pro flight Zambia takes you around Zambia and I flew to Malawi on them. They're small propeller planes but very safe. I never had any issues with those," he said.

"They're not budget airlines in the sense of price.. Something like $200 for a one way flight. So, it's not like crazy expensive but it's only an hour long flight and it's $200. I think if you're going to anywhere in the states, flying one hour is usually less than $100 or around $100."

Once you land, your feet can only get you so far. Just be aware, you won't be going anywhere too fast.

"To drive 100 miles in this country would take you an hour and a half," he said. "To drive 100 miles in Africa would honestly, probably take you 5 hours could be six hours. Not only are the roads windy, you get a lot of corruption. You get stopped by the police. Every hour a policeman will stop your car."

Like everything else, it'll cost you.

"You've got to pay for private drivers because there's not very good infrastructure. You can't just show up and call an Uber. There is no Uber," he said.

So what can you do to make it all work?

"Have everything planned in advance," Drew said. "Have a tour guide. Obviously, have a hotel planned. Have your safaris planned."

"Have everything paid for, then you can just go and relax more,"

