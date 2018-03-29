Tonya Couch arrested again, now in same jail as ‘affluenza’ son Ethan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TARRANT COUNTY - It's a family party at the Tarrant County Jail. Tonya Couch, the mother of 'affluenza teen' Ethan Couch, is back in jail after violating her probation by way of failing a drug test.

Couch was out on bond as she awaited her May trial but now, that bond has been revoked by a judge. Couch is accused of money laundering and hindering apprehension of a felon. She was charged after she ran away to Mexico with her son while he was on probation back in 2015.

For that violation, Ethan Couch was given a two-year sentence. He was on probation for a drunk driving crash that killed four people when a beer pong video got him into trouble again. He is scheduled to be released this coming Monday.

Until then, both mother and son are booked in the Tarrant County Jail.