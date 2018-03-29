McKinney man admits to sexual abuse of students at his church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

McKINNEY - A 22-year-old man is behind bars this morning for admitting to sexually assaulting children at his church. Noel Anderson says he assaulted four children, all between the ages of two and six, over the past seven years.

Anderson was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints off North Lake Forrest Drive in McKinney and was the primary instructor at that church back in 2014, where he taught seven to eight-year-olds.

McKinney police say they fear there are more victims. They are asking parents with children who may have had contact with Anderson to talk to their kids.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact McKinney police.