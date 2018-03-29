It’s Opening Day for the Texas Rangers! And the rest of MLB!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON - Baseball is here! We are hours away from the Texas Rangers' first pitch. Just a reminder for all you fans going out to the game: Make sure you get there early to find a parking space.

Globe Life Ballpark has lost some parking due to the construction of the new park next door. Fans will be allowed to park next door at the AT&T Stadium. The Rangers are going up against the MLB World Series champions Houston Astros at Globe Life Park this afternoon.

We wish all the Texas teams good luck, but mostly our Texas Rangers!! 🤠⚾❤