Former TCU & Seattle Seahawks QB Trevone Boykin arrested for alleged assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANSFIELD, Texas - Former TCU and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin is behind bars. Mansfield police arrested Boykin Wednesday for aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.

According to police, detectives were able to get a search warrant for cameras inside the home where the alleged assault happened. Police say detectives reviewed the video of what appeared to be an assault.

The Seattle Seahawks released Boykin from the team Tuesday, after allegations of aggravated assault started coming out. After the cut, Boykin released a statement to the NFL where he denied those allegations.

Police say Boykin's bond will be set at his arraignment.