Dallas Cowboys officially open The Star’s Entertainment District, Jerry talks Dez

FRISCO -- The much-anticipated Entertainment District at the Dallas Cowboys' world headquarters is officially open for business.

The team and the City of Frisco held a joint ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to open a three-day grand opening celebration that includes free activities, discounts, and special appearances at the dining, drinking, and shopping complex. Click here for the full schedule and offers.

While the Cowboys moved into their new digs in 2016, watching the rest of the 91-acre complex get built up around them has amazed owner Jerry Jones.

"Twenty-two years ago, about a block away, I built Starwood," said Jones, "and I could've never dreamed that anything like Frisco would be out here. I think Frisco might have had 3,000-4,000 people. I never dreamed in my lifetime that you'd see commercial activity at this location."

"This was originally supposed to be built in four phases," added Frisco mayor Jeff Cheney, "and there was so much demand once the project was announced they decided to build the entire retail component in one phase, all at once. It's all leased up, everyone's doing great, all the restaurants are full, and so it's turned out to be more than we ever imagined."

Of course Jones can't hold a news conference without answering some football questions, and he was asked for any updates on whether or not the team is thinking of cutting popular receiver Dez Bryant to save some payroll.

"We're going to sit down; we've got a lot to talk about. I don't want to say or not say anything to imply that Dez won't be a Dallas Cowboy."

Okay, so we don't yet know that...but at least we do know what a catch is now!