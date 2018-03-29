Arrest made in murder of 72-year-old Dallas hotel security guard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - A 72-year-old security guard is dead after a shooting at a Holiday Inn Express hotel in Dallas. The victim, Adane Welde-Kiros, was unarmed and was allegedly killed by 34-year-old Randal Terrell.

This all happened about 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Dallas police say they got a call reporting a man lying dead in the hotel parking lot. They say the shooter arrived at the hotel and was asked by the guard to leave. The suspect did at first, but reportedly ended up coming back to shoot the guard multiple times.

The weird thing is that police say the shooter waited for officers to show up. Terrell is now in jail, facing murder charges.