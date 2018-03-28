States, tech firms suspend self-driving cars after fatal crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many people, especially younger people, have been getting more and more used to the idea of letting driver- less cars take them around.

But, now people are wondering if those cars will even make it to mass production.

Many tech firms and states are putting the brakes on these self- driving car programs, and some are nearly stopping the program altogether.

These reactions come after a self- driving Uber vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian during a test in Arizona earlier this month. Arizona`s governor has now revoked Uber`s testing permit, banning the vehicles from the roads there.

Until the crash investigation is complete, Uber also decided not to renew its permit to test self- driving cars in California. Uber already stopped testing in Pittsburgh, San Francisco, and Toronto.

With so much up in the air, will driver- less cars still become the way of the future?

Morning Dose. asked Notre Dame business technology professor Timothy Carone about that.

"The fact that they are taking more a safe route in slowing down testing and examining all the different companies examining their testing protocols, but most importantly letting the data from this accident be determined and then shared amongst everyone, that`s sort of the first priority," Carone said. "They will move forward. I think that`s one of the positive things come out of this, there wasn`t a significant demand for the program to be completely stopped and halted."

The NTSB is investigating the deadly Uber collision in Arizona, and Carone says we should all wait for the results before deciding the fate of these testing programs.

But, Uber isn`t alone in stopping testing, computer chip maker Nvidia also suspended driver-less car tests yesterday, which were happening in California and New Jersey.

Boston, however, did restore testing privileges for two driver-less car start-ups this week, after a safety review found they`re in compliance with city standards.