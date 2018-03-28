Minnie’s Food Pantry celebrates 10 years fighting hunger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO – From helping families in need, to seeking help from the community – if you've been in the DFW area for a while, it’s likely you've heard of Minnie's Food Pantry . Well, the organization is celebrating ten years in the fight against hunger – over seven million meals and counting. And they're bringing Oprah along for the ride.

"We received craft products of Oprah Winfrey's products 'Oh, That's Good,’” founder Cheryl Jackson told Newsfix. "We'll distribute it to over 4,000 people in our community. Every freezer and refrigerator is completely stocked with ‘Oh, That’s Good’ product. And all that means is that everybody gets a product.”

Ms. Winfrey herself will be in town for the Minnie's 10th Annual Gala, which takes place Tuesday, April 3rd.