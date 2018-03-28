Former Parkland Memorial Hospital sells for $83 million

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS COUNTY - Dallas county has given final approval to the sale of the former Parkland Memorial Hospital campus for $83 million. The area will be turned into offices, shops, hotel rooms and apartments.

According to the Dallas Business Journal, the $250 million re-developing project sold to Sam Ware of Dreien Opportunity Partners LLC will transform the aging building into a go-to destination. Parkland plans to use the cash from the sale to build a new clinic and parking garage on its current campus.