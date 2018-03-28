Ennis ISD changes school security policy; locks, random searches, clear backpacks coming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENNIS - Ennis ISD says they are making their schools safer by taking extra security measures.

Schools in the district will now start doing random backpack searches. The district says starting next school year, students must carry clear backpacks and wear their school ID badges. Also, all classrooms will stay locked during the school day.

Search dogs will visit schools more often and more cameras and security officers will be added, along with security gates to be installed on campuses this summer.