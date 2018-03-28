DFW groups hold free info sessions on how to deal with opioid overdosing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAPEVINE- When it comes to an opioid overdose, turns out the difference between life and death…could actually be you.

"Some folks are surprised, about 80 percent of opioid overdose rescues are happening by family and drug using peers," said Charles Thibodeaux of the Texas Overdose Naloxone Initiative (TONI).

TONI and a group called Love, Cassidy are coming together to make sure anyone who may know an addict can learn ways to help using Naloxone…free of charge.

"Addiction isn’t just with the person that is the addict. It destroys families," said Suzanne Mitchell-Seward from Love, Cassidy.

The groups are hosting morning and evening info sessions in Grapevine, teaching the simple steps you could use to save someone in the critical minutes after an overdose.

"Call 911, administer Naloxone, go back to rescue breathing," Thibodeaux advised.

And Texas politicians are taking notice. You can already get Naloxone over-the-counter without a prescription, but Senate Bill 584 would allow for doctors to go ahead and prescribe it anytime they’re prescribing opioids to a patient.

"It’ll get doctors to start talking to patients about the risk of opiods," Thibodeaux said.