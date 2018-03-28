11-year-old Irving boy killed while crossing Highway 161 on way to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRVING - An 11-year-old boy is dead because he was trying to cross the highway on his way to school. This all happened Tuesday morning on Highway 161 in Irving.

The boy was trying to cross the highway so he could get to class when he got hit by a vehicle. The highway was shut down for hours as police conducted an investigation.

Several drivers called 911 after seeing the accident; the driver who hit the boy stopped immediately and called police. The boy died at the scene.

Police have not released his identity.