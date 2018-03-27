Utah passes law to allow “free-range” parenting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY, UT -- Remember back in the good ole' days when kids could go outside and play without having a parent all up in their business?

Well turns out, the state of Utah passed a bill letting parents let go of the reigns a little, and basically redefines what "neglect" means when it comes to parenting.

"When we use the word 'neglect' in Utah law, we do not mean letting your children play at the park, letting your children walk to school, or letting your kids go to the mall," Republican Senator, Lincoln Fillmore said.

It even has a name: "free-range parenting."

The parenting style challenges the idea that children are always in danger and ensures parents won't get into any trouble if they let their kid do something by themselves, within reason.

"When we were kids we played all day by ourselves and never had any problem. You know kids at 6 and 10 years old are certainly capable of walking home by themselves," one woman said.

Another man added, "Kids need to be free to make their own mistakes. That's how you grow into a functioning adult. They can't be coddled their whole life and yanked back at the first sight of danger."

As usual, there's two sides to every coin.

Dr. Larry Curry, the Clinical Director, founder, and CEO of The Curry Center explained, "they should not be left totally on their own. At the same time we shouldn't hover them so much that we're smothering them and depriving them the opportunity to learn a certain amount of independence."

Hey, it's a crazy world we live in. You can never be too careful these days!