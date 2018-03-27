Spice of Blythe: Go natural this summer with the treats!

DALLAS -- On this week's Spice Of Blythe, Pink Magnolia's owner, Blythe Beck stops into a neighboring business.
Just in time for summer, she checked out Encanto Pops' natural treats.
A brother and his sisters own the shop, and stick to their family's authentic Mexican recipes.
Some of their popsicles take an hour to make, while others take days to make.
They typically have around 25 flavors on any given day. Those flavors change depending on what fruit is in season.
They also have another treat, that will keep you and your family hydrated!
We ❤️ when the sun is out and it's warm outside! Today is the perfect day to come try our Aguas Frescas. They're not only refreshingly delicious but also made to order with ALL natural fruit. You can choose up to three purées and our variety of infused sweeteners. The possibilities are endless! What's your mix? Frames by Glass Optical #EncantoPops #AllNatural #NoArtificialFlavors #Oakcliff #DallasEats #DFWFoodie #DallasVegan #AguasFrescas