Spice of Blythe: Go natural this summer with the treats!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- On this week's Spice Of Blythe, Pink Magnolia's owner, Blythe Beck stops into a neighboring business.

Just in time for summer, she checked out Encanto Pops' natural treats.

A brother and his sisters own the shop, and stick to their family's authentic Mexican recipes.

Some of their popsicles take an hour to make, while others take days to make.

They typically have around 25 flavors on any given day. Those flavors change depending on what fruit is in season.

They also have another treat, that will keep you and your family hydrated!